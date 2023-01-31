 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Decriminalisation of minor offences prompts 4 lakh companies to rectify defaults: Eco Survey

S.N.Thyagarajan
Jan 31, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST

By introducing civil liabilities such as fines to deal with simple defaults that do not involve fraud or purely procedural aspects, the government has demonstrated its intent to promote ease of doing business for domestic and global investors

Decriminalisation of minor economic offences under the Companies Act of 2013, has led to 400,000 companies willingly rectifying their past defaults to avoid penalties, the Economic Survey 2023 has found.

Enhanced ease of doing business

The decriminalisation move was aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business, the Survey said. By introducing civil liabilities such as fines to deal with simple defaults that do not involve fraud or purely procedural aspects, the government has demonstrated its intent to promote ease of doing business for domestic and global investors, it said.

1,400 default cases resolved outside court