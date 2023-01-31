Decriminalisation of minor offences prompts 4 lakh companies to rectify defaults: Eco Survey

Decriminalisation of minor economic offences under the Companies Act of 2013, has led to 400,000 companies willingly rectifying their past defaults to avoid penalties, the Economic Survey 2023 has found.

Enhanced ease of doing business

The decriminalisation move was aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business, the Survey said. By introducing civil liabilities such as fines to deal with simple defaults that do not involve fraud or purely procedural aspects, the government has demonstrated its intent to promote ease of doing business for domestic and global investors, it said.

1,400 default cases resolved outside court

According to the Survey, this 'trust-based approach' towards compliance builds entrepreneurs' faith in corporate institutions and motivates them to adopt fairer and more transparent business practices. After the reform, more than 1,400 default cases have been decided without resorting to the court.

Hold Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 1230: Sharekhan The Survey said that simplifying processes under various legislations has done away with 25,000 unnecessary compliances. It further states that repealing more than 1,400 archaic laws, abolishing the angel tax, and removing retrospective taxation on offshore indirect transfer of assets located in India, signal the government’s resolve to ensure a non-adversarial policy environment have improved investor sentiments and strengthened the growth potential. Removal of policy uncertainties had favourable implications for strengthening the trust between the government and its citizens, it said. RERA resolves 1.06 lakh complaints The Real Estate Regulatory Authorities across the country have disposed of more than 1.06 lakh complaints and 99,262 projects and 71,514 agents have registered under RERA, according to the Survey. It said that the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), is creating a culture of transparent transactions in the real estate sector. The Act has transformed the real estate sector by registering real estate brokers and agents with the regulator, establishing mechanisms for the speedy redressal of disputes and enabling a single window clearance for timely approvals to the developers, it said.

S.N.Thyagarajan