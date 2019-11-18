App
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 12:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Declare unseasonal rains in Maharashtra as natural calamity: Shiv Sena MPs to govt

Unseasonal rains in Maharashtra have damaged crops on 70 lakh hectares of land, State Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had said a couple of days earlier.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Shiv Sena MPs protested inside the Parliament premises on Monday demanding that the government declare unseasonal rains in Maharashtra as natural calamity. MPs Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant and others were present at the protest which comes on the first day of the Parliament's Winter Session, which will end on December 13.

According to government officials, the loss could be to the tune of over Rs 5,000 crore across 30 of the state's 36 districts.

First Published on Nov 18, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #Economy #India #Maharashtra #Natural Calamity #Shiv Sena

