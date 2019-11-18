Declare unseasonal rains in Maharashtra as natural calamity: Shiv Sena MPs to govt

Shiv Sena MPs protested inside the Parliament premises on Monday demanding that the government declare unseasonal rains in Maharashtra as natural calamity. MPs Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant and others were present at the protest which comes on the first day of the Parliament's Winter Session, which will end on December 13.

Unseasonal rains in Maharashtra have damaged crops on 70 lakh hectares of land, State Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had said a couple of days earlier.