English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Decision to allow firms below GST threshold to engage in e-commerce to help small businesses: Piyush Goyal

    The decision will be a game-changer for the success of the government's Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform, the minister added.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 30, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST
    Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

    Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

    The decision to allow firms below the GST threshold to engage in e-commerce is a major decision, which will help small businesses get benefitted from the fast-growing online sector, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

    The decision will be a game-changer for the success of the government's Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform, the minister added.

    "It will bring the small retailers into the e-commerce ecosystem," he said, adding handicraft, handloom, textiles and small retailers will be the major gainers. The GST Council has decided to ease the process for intra-state supplies made through e-commerce portals.

    Now, such suppliers will not have to obtain GST registration, if their turnover is lower than Rs 40 lakh and Rs 20 lakh for goods and services, respectively. This will come into effect from January 1, 2023. The minister was speaking at the unveiling of the Business Reforms Action Plan 2020 assessment report released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    Goyal further said that the decision for rationalising the GST rates on cut and polished diamonds would help in promoting the growth of the sector. "It will give a big boost to the industry. These decisions will increase work opportunities in a big way," he added.

    Close
    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #E-commerce #Economy #GST #India #Piyush Goyal
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 02:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.