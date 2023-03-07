Debt Default Would Cripple US Economy, Analysis Warns

The U.S. economy could quickly shed 1 million jobs and fall into recession if lawmakers fail to raise the nation’s borrowing limit before the federal government exhausts its ability to pay its bills on time, the chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, Mark Zandi, will warn a Senate panel Tuesday.

The damage could spiral to 7 million jobs lost and a 2008-style financial crisis in the event of a prolonged breach of the debt limit, in which House Republicans refuse for months to join Democrats in voting to raise the cap, Zandi and colleagues Cristian deRitis and Bernard Yaros wrote in an analysis prepared for the Senate Banking Committee’s Subcommittee on Economic Policy.

The warning comes at a moment of fiscal brinkmanship. House Republicans are demanding deep spending cuts from President Joe Biden in exchange for voting to raise the debt limit, which caps how much money the government can borrow.

That debate is likely to escalate this week when Biden releases his latest budget proposal Thursday. The president is expected to propose reducing America’s reliance on borrowed money by raising taxes on high earners and corporations. But he almost certainly will not match the level of spending cuts that will satisfy Republican demands to balance the budget in a decade.

The report also warns of stark economic damage if Biden, in an attempt to avert a default, agrees to those demands. In that scenario, the “dramatic” spending cuts that would be needed to balance the budget would push the economy into recession in 2024, cost the economy 2.6 million jobs and effectively destroy a year’s worth of economic growth over the next decade, Zandi and his colleagues wrote. Zandi is set to testify Tuesday before the Economic Policy Subcommittee, where Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., will hold a hearing on the debt limit and its economic and financial consequences. Related stories IIT-M launches online BS programme, aligned with India Semiconductor Mission

Union govt to set up more 'technology centres' for growth of MSMEs: Minister

Goods and services exports may cross $750 bn-mark this fiscal: Piyush Goyal “The only real option,” Zandi said in an interview before his testimony, “is for lawmakers to come to terms and increase the debt limit in a timely way. Any other scenario results in significant economic damage.” “The economy is very vulnerable,” he added. “Even without the debt-limit drama, the recession risks are high. It won’t take much to push us in, and this is certainly a lot more than ‘much.’” Zandi’s analyses are frequently cited by the Biden administration in support of its economic policy proposals. In this case, Warren is using the Moody’s work to push Biden, in a letter sent to the White House this week, to resist Republican demands for spending cuts and instead continue insisting on a debt-limit increase that is not tied to any changes in fiscal policy. “Everyone has been talking up to now about how dangerous it would be to default on the national debt, and that’s right,” Warren said in an interview. “But it would be even more dangerous to give in to the Republican cuts.” “The president has stood strong,” she said, “and I urge him to continue to do that.” Zandi’s projections join a growing list of warnings from forecasters on Wall Street and at Washington think tanks about the consequences of failing to increase the borrowing limit in a timely manner. House Republicans have refused to raise the limit unless Biden agrees to deep but unspecified cuts in federal spending. They say the nation’s current levels of debt, accumulated in bipartisan fashion over two decades of the federal government spending more money than it receives in tax revenue, pose a current and future threat to economic growth. Biden has said he welcomes a conversation about fiscal policy with Republican leaders but refuses to negotiate on the debt limit, which allows the government to borrow money to cover debts already approved by Congress. The government hit its statutory $31.4 trillion debt limit in January. The Treasury Department is employing what are essentially accounting maneuvers that allow it to continue to pay all its bills on time. But those maneuvers work only for a limited time. Independent groups such as the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington and the Congressional Budget Office have estimated that sometime this summer or early this fall, the government will no longer be able to pay everyone — including bondholders, Social Security recipients and federal employees — on time. The Moody’s team estimates that deadline, known as the X-date, will fall on August 15. (Author: Jim Tankersley)/(c.2021 The New York Times Company)

New York Times