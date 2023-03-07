 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Debt Default Would Cripple US Economy, Analysis Warns

New York Times
Mar 07, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST

According to Mark Zandi, the chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, the US economy could quickly shed one million jobs and fall into recession if lawmakers fail to raise the nation’s borrowing limit before the federal government exhausts its ability to pay its bills on time.

The US President is expected to propose reducing America’s reliance on borrowed money by raising taxes on high earners and corporations.

The U.S. economy could quickly shed 1 million jobs and fall into recession if lawmakers fail to raise the nation’s borrowing limit before the federal government exhausts its ability to pay its bills on time, the chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, Mark Zandi, will warn a Senate panel Tuesday.

The damage could spiral to 7 million jobs lost and a 2008-style financial crisis in the event of a prolonged breach of the debt limit, in which House Republicans refuse for months to join Democrats in voting to raise the cap, Zandi and colleagues Cristian deRitis and Bernard Yaros wrote in an analysis prepared for the Senate Banking Committee’s Subcommittee on Economic Policy.

The warning comes at a moment of fiscal brinkmanship. House Republicans are demanding deep spending cuts from President Joe Biden in exchange for voting to raise the debt limit, which caps how much money the government can borrow.

That debate is likely to escalate this week when Biden releases his latest budget proposal Thursday. The president is expected to propose reducing America’s reliance on borrowed money by raising taxes on high earners and corporations. But he almost certainly will not match the level of spending cuts that will satisfy Republican demands to balance the budget in a decade.