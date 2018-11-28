Death benefit changes in life insurance need taxation alterations: Report

A proposal by the insurance regulator to reduce death benefit under certain life insurance products to seven times from ten times the annual premium may impact business, said a report. An analysis by internal experts at international actuarial and consulting firm Milliman said tax deductibility provisions for life insurance contracts need to be amended.

Heerak Basu, Consulting Actuary, Milliman said the changes in the minimum cover requirement will enable insurers to customise products based on consumer needs.

Milliman clarified this analysis represents the views of the authors of the report and not of the organisation.

In its draft regulations for life insurance products, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has said the minimum sum assured on death will be at least seven times the annual premium, irrespective of age for limited and regular premium products.

Tax laws mandate the sum assured (death benefit) should be at least 10 times the yearly premium for the policy to be eligible for exemptions. A large percentage of the population uses life insurance as a tax saving tool.

This means once the minimum death benefit is made seven times of the annual premium, tax benefits will not be applicable. However, the premiums will get cheaper when the size of the cover decreases.

Basu also added the proposed guidelines make it more viable for insurers to do the pension business. IRDAI has proposed changes in the regulations where life insurers will no longer be required to offer a positive guaranteed rate of return to the customers.

Pension, which earlier constituted 25 percent of the sales of life insurance companies, fell to less than 10 percent after IRDAI mandated insurers to guarantee a positive rate of return. However, this draft has removed that provision.

Further, Basu added the new draft will also have an open market option for the purchase of annuity products. Currently, policyholders are mandated to buy the annuity product from the same company they brought the insurance from.

The analysis by Basu and other experts is the partial withdrawals being allowed under the IRDAI draft will bring life insurers on a more level footing with other retirement savings provider frameworks such as the National Pension System.