Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 08:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deadline to file income tax returns extended for Kerala after devastating floods

CBDT has extended the due date for furnishing IT returns from August 31 to September 15, 2018 for all assessees in Kerala

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the date for filing of income tax returns for taxpayers in Kerala.

CBDT has extended the due date for furnishing income tax returns from August 31 to September 15, 2018 for all pending assessees in Kerala.

Also read | Take note: What happens if you don’t file your tax returns by the due date

In a tweet, the income tax department said, “Due to disruption caused by severe floods in Kerala, CBDT hereby further extends the due date for furnishing income tax Returns from 31st August, 2018 to 15th September, 2018 for all income tax assessees in the state of Kerala."

In July, the income tax department had extended the deadline for filing returns from July 31 to August 31.

CBDT had earlier said that non-filing of ITR before the due date from this assessment year would lead to a penalty of Rs 1,000, 5,000 and Rs 10,000, depending on when the returns were filed after the deadline. The fine for taxpayers having income under Rs 5 lakh remained at Rs 1,000.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 08:09 pm

#Business #Economy #Income Tax #India #Kerala

