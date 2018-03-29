App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 29, 2018 09:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Deadline for claiming transitional credit extended, Apr-June GSTR-1 dates notified

The CBEC has notified the extension of date till June 30 for submitting Form GST Tran-2.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has extended the date for filling up a form for claiming transitional credit by three months till June 30.

Also, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) has notified the deadline for businesses to fill up final sales return form GSTR-1 from April to June.

The CBEC has notified the extension of date till June 30 for submitting Form GST Tran-2. It is a transitional form in which businesses have to disclose the deemed credits claimed by them on stock as on the date of implementation of GST.

"This extension is expected to bring substantial relief to traders who were struggling with system issues for filing the said form," EY Partner Abhishek Jain said.

related news

PwC's Partner and Leader Indirect Tax Pratik Jain said, this extension is a major relief for the industry, "specifically for those who have to claim deemed credit of opening stock as on July 1, 2017, which have been sold till December 31, 2017."

Besides, giving effect to the decision by the GST Council earlier this month, the CBEC has notified the dates for filing GSTR-1. The Council had decided to continue with the present system of return filing till June.

Accordingly the GSTR-1 for April will have to be filed by May 31, while that for the month of May by June 10. For the month of June, it has to be filed by July 10.

"The due dates for filing of GSTR-1 for the months of April, May and June have been significantly curtailed from earlier 40 days to 31 days for April and 10 days for May and June. The businesses now would need to be quite proactive in collation of data and filing of returns within the curtailed timelines," Jain said.

He said the dates for filing of GSTR-1 indicates that the monthly return cycle shall soon be back in track.

"It may be noted that for these two months, GSTR-3B (summary return) needs to be filed by 20th of the succeeding month, i.e. post filing of Form GSTR-1, which was happening other way round till date. The industry now needs to gear up with monthly compliances and undertaking the reconciliation exercise beforehand," Jain said.

tags #Economy #Income Tax

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.