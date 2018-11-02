DEA Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg takes a dig at Viral Acharya's 'wrath' comment

Taking a dig at Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Viral Acharya's comments about "wrath of financial markets", Subhash Chandra Garg, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, tweeted a sarcastic post after the positive sentiments in the rupee, equity and bond markets on November 2.

"Rupee trading at less than 73 to a dollar, Brent crude below $73 a barrel, markets up by over 4% during the week and bond yields below 7.8%. Wrath of the markets?" Garg, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, tweeted.

Garg's remarks came after Acharya's speech on October 26 made out a strong case for the central bank's autonomy, saying that governments that do not respect its independence "will sooner or later incur the wrath of financial markets, ignite economic fire, and come to rue the day they undermined an important regulatory institution; their wiser counterparts who invest in central bank independence will enjoy lower costs of borrowing, the love of international investors, and longer life spans".



According to Garg's post, the recent macroeconomic developments -- the performance of rupee, oil and stock markets -- did not reflect any "wrath".

There seems to be no end to the acrimony between the government and the central bank, which has taken centrestage amid the ongoing liquidity crisis in non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

Government has been at loggerheads with the RBI for not meeting its demands to pump in more capital in the liquidity-starved sectors. In addition, it also wants the banking regulator to relax the stringent norms in the prompt corrective action framework imposed on 11 public sector banks leading to further shortage of credit in the market.

According to reports, the government has issued a letter of consultation to the RBI governor on issues concerning public interest. The Centre may also invoke Section 7 of the RBI Act that allows the government to issue directions to the central bank over issues it deems important in public interest.

The letter of consultation is believed to be the provocation for Viral Acharya's scathing speech last week where he sounded off the government against meddling with RBI's independence.