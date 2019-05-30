App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 03:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

DBS Group expects RBI to cut 25 bps at June 6 meet

Any resultant impact on the Indian rupee and markets will leave the RBI on a cautious footing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Singapore-based DBS Group expects the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) rate-setting panel to make a 25-bp cut in the repo rate at the June 6 meeting, taking the total cut to 75 basis points (bps) for this year.

"The RBI policy committee will decide on rates on 6 June. We look for a 25-bp cut in the repo rate to 5.75 percent, taking cumulative cuts in 2019 to 75 bps," said Radhika Rao, economist at the DBS Group Research in its report on May 30.

She said while rates have plateaued, odds for policy rates to fall by another 25-50 bp are rising. "The fluid global environment is a wildcard in this context, particularly as a sharp decline in G3 bond yields and an inversion in the US bond yield curve has revived global growth fears," Rao added in the report.

Any resultant impact on the Indian rupee and markets will leave the RBI on a cautious footing, she said.

related news

Apart from rates, markets are also keen to watch for any tweaks in the liquidity framework from the current stance of 'neutral' to 'surplus', according to the report.

"While such an announcement might not be part of the 6 June rate decision, considering recent OMOs (open market operations) and cash conditions expected to improve after the passage of elections, a change in the framework, might be considered separately," said Rao.

A recent RBI study, interestingly, highlighted that deposit growth holds a closer relationship with nominal GDP trends rather than deposit interest rates, noted the report.

It was established that income levels were the most powerful in driving deposit growth in the short and long term, while rates mattered only at the margin (low coefficients).

"If this view holds water, then the justification that real rates needs to be high to boost deposit growth, weakens, implying policy rates have room to be lowered," said Rao.

This is particularly relevant as the economy is in midst of a cyclical slowdown and cost of financing remains high.

"If the RBI committee provides any clarity on this front, markets are likely to build in more policy easing expectations," said Rao.
First Published on May 30, 2019 03:35 pm

tags #DBS Group #Economy #India #RBI

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.