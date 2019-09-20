Day after warning against fiscal expansion, Shaktikanta Das hails tax cuts

A day after cautioning government against any fiscal measures to pump-prime the sagging economy given its limited fiscal legroom, Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das Friday hailed the massive tax giveaway to corporates, describing the move as "a bold measure that is highly positive".

In a major fiscal boost, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday morning slashed effective corporate tax rates to 25.17 percent inclusive of all cesses and surcharges for companies cheering everyone.

The 10 percentage points reduction in corporate taxes is worth 0.7 percent of GDP or Rs 1.45 lakh crore in revenue foregone, but will boost the bottomline of most companies by an average of 12 percent.

"These are definitely bold and welcome measures. It will augur extremely well and will be highly positive for the economy," Das told an India Today event here.

The governor did not speak about the fiscal impact of the massive tax giveaways, though.

Before the tax cut announcement, addressing the same event, he also noted that one of the major drawbacks that of our system was the high corporate tax rates and "today's drastic cut in the same will take the country closer to the rates that prevail in emerging economies such as Thailand, and the Philippines."

However, it can be recalled that while addressing an event here last evening, Das had warned the government against any booster measures that will have a fiscal impact, and advocated for front-loading of its capex plans in the budget to help the economy.

"Fiscal deficit is at 3.3 percent. There are lots of discussions about the borrowings by PSUs. Both put together there is already very little fiscal space for fiscal expansion," the governor said, adding however, the RBI is still left with some more fire power given the softer inflation which is likely to remain under the 4-percent target for the next one year or so.

Addressing a panel discussion, Das noted that growth has slowed all over the world and not just ours, and external developments do play a role in all economy and we are very much integrated with the global economy.

Noting that our growth in the past five years has been on the higher side of 7.5 percent, he said the Q1 numbers at 5 percent came in a surprise.

"The first quarter number at 5 percent has woken up everybody. So far as the RBI is concerned, as early as February, we had noticed the signs of slowdown.

"If you see the MPC resolution...if you refer to my own minutes, we have clearly recognised that there are signs of growth slowing down. Accordingly, we started the cycle of interest rate cut as early as February this year. RBI has been proactive and ahead of the curve."

But he was quick to add that future rate actions will depend on incoming dataprints and that being a developing economy we cannot have very low rates as the developed economies have.

Urging government to frontload its budgeted spends and to focus on the quality of such spends, Das said, "the fiscal tool has to be used not by just expanding the expenditure in an unplanned manner but by focusing more on the quality of the spend and the positive thing is it is already happening."

Citing the example of quality spending, he said DBT (the direct benefit transfer scheme), which essentially focuses on improving the quality of expenditure, prevents leakage of public money and see that the benefit of the subsidy reaches the targeted population.

"As far as fiscal policy is concerned, the focus will have to be on the quality of expenditure. It will have to be also on certain structural reforms. Over the past few years, the government has initiated a number of structural reforms like GST and the monetary policy framework.