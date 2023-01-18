Davos 2023: Up to 30% of Indian market to be electric in seven years: TVS Motor's Sudarshan Venu

Sudarshan Venu

Electric vehicles (EVs) are a major focus for TVS Motor Company, said Managing Director Sudarshan Venu, in an interview with CNBC-TV18 at the ongoing World Economic Forum at Davos.

The company has "invested substantially in a range of new products for EVs, ranging from scooters to premium motorbikes, three-wheelers, passenger and cargo and also electric bicycles for the European market," said Venu while adding that TVS invested over Rs 1,000 crore last year.

Venu also stated that the company’s capex has shifted away from internal combustion engines (ICE) to EVs.

"I think the (EV) market has really started to grow particularly in India. In the last three months, we have sold over 10,000 iQubes each month and we believe that the pace will only go up from here. And they're also our new products which will increase volumes even further. Today 10 percent of our scooters sold are already electric and this percentage will go up as we go forward," said the TVS MD.

When asked about 25 to 30 percent of the market being electric in India over the next 5 to 7 years, Venu explained that the government subsidy is important for the industry until a certain threshold volume is achieved. He believes that with increasing capacity prices will come down.

"This is why government subsidy is needed and therefore, as new formats of cells come out, new formats of vehicles, capacity comes up in India through the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. I think there will be a significant volume of electric vehicles at which point the industry will become self-sustaining,” he said.

"So the combination of these factors, with greater domestic manufacturing and the PLI that's been announced, I think in some years the industry will really become self-sustaining, which won't need subsidies because of the scale and the majority curve that the industry would have achieved by then," he added.