Last Updated : Nov 28, 2020 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Data shows lifting of lockdown crucial behind green shoots in India's key economic indicators

The Indian economy was hammered in the first quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown, when economy most activity was halted.

Moneycontrol News

After lifting of the COVID-induced lockdown, many key economic indicators have shown green shoots and some sign of recovery has now been seen across key economic activities.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 7.5 percent in Q2FY21, entering a technical recession. But this was an improvement from the nearly 24 percent contraction witnessed in the previous quarter.

India's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a record 58.9 Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) from 56.8 in September, which was the strongest improvement in a decade.

Revenue from monthly Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in October, for the first time during this fiscal year.

First Published on Nov 28, 2020 03:05 pm

tags #Economy #India

