App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 06:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Data row: Finance panel wants to reconcile conflicting numbers

Singh was replying to a specific query on whether the row over data credibility came up at the meetings with economists here as part of its two-day visit that concluded Thursday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Amid concerns over data credibility, the 15th finance commission chairman NK Singh May 9 said the panel is embarking on a prudential measure of reconciling all publicly available data and arrive at the best conclusion.

He, however, made it clear that the reconciliation exercise to be carried out over the next two days by senior panel officials, has nothing to do with data computation methods which have raised many eyebrows.

"We will try to reconcile and come to a conclusion on what we would consider reliable data in the public domain," Singh told reporters, adding the exercise will be carried out with the CAG and the Reserve Bank.

"We may or may not succeed, but at least we must come to a conclusion that this is what we believe is the most credible before accepting it," he added.

related news

He was replying to a specific query on whether the row over data credibility came up at the meetings with economists here as part of its two-day visit that concluded Thursday.

Singh said while the issue did not feature in the meeting with economists, and suggested that the panel took the decision of data reconciliation proactively.

Asked if the panel regularly carries out such reconciliations, he said the exercise will "be within the bounds of acceptable and appropriate prudence to do so".

It can be noted that a group of over 100 top economists, from the country and outside, had earlier this year held a presser expressing concerns over "political interference" in statistical data, and had called for restoration of "institutional independence" and integrity of statistical organisations.

Their appeal came against the backdrop of the controversies over revision of GDP numbers which indicated even in the note-ban year, the economy grew higher the top GDP numbers reported during the previous Congress rule, and withholding employment data by the NSSO that showed that unemployment had hit a 47-year low in FY18, leading to the head of the organisation to quit in protest.

They said for decades, the nation's statistical machinery enjoyed high reputation for the integrity of the data it produced on a range of economic and social parameters.

"Our statistical machinery was often criticised for the quality of its estimates, but never were allegations made of political interference influencing decisions and the estimates themselves," the economists had said in the appeal.

The secretary of the 15th finance commission Arvind Mehta said all finance panels consult the CSO to get comparable series for state macro numbers.

"It is a normal practice that you are looking at different sets of data and you are consulting with various organisations and then you are trying to build up a series of comparables for the states especially for comparable data from the states," he said.

Meanwhile, Singh said GST mop-up has not been as healthy and the panel is set to have another round of meetings with the revenue department to understand the collection trajectory going ahead.

Congratulating the outgoing government for fiscal rectitude, Singh said the manifestos of both BJP and the Congress speak about the need for fiscal balance, and added that the same is necessary for growth and financial stability.

On the Reserve Bank's concerns on deviations between budget estimates and revised estimates, Singh drew attention to the actual outcomes in the states which illustrate that there is not much of a difference between the original estimate and the final outcome.

Singh said going forward, the declining national savings rate is a space that needs to be watched carefully.

Asked about the panel's timeline, he expressed hope of submitting the report on time as the panel has already visited 20 of the 29 states but is yet to get a formal memorandum from the Centre to finalise the report.

Among other challenges that the panel is confronting is the future of Centrally-sponsored schemes, he said, adding attempts to rationalise them have met with modest success so far.
First Published on May 9, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Market news

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Cannes 2019: Here’s when Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwary ...

Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, Shashi Kapoor’s grandson to mak ...

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor to ...

Karan Oberoi gets 14 days judicial custody; good friend Pooja Bedi hop ...

Aithey Aa from Bharat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif sizzle in this gro ...

Ayushmann Khurrana announces a sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, deets ...

SOTY 2: Check out Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's fashi ...

Guess Who: This popular Bollywood filmmaker is hosting rave parties to ...

Bharat: Producer Atul Agnihotri says Priyanka Chopra has still not mes ...

Samsung Unveils Highest Resolution Image Sensor for Smartphones at 64- ...

Ayodhya Case: Supreme Court to Take up Mediation Panel's Report Tomorr ...

Jio Effect: BSNL Revises Rs 47, Rs 198 Prepaid Recharge Plans to Offer ...

'Saw My Vote for NCP Get Cast to BJP': Sharad Pawar Raises Concern Ove ...

PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leaked: Royal Pass Rewards, Skorpion Gun, New Cos ...

This Mother's Post About Her Son Getting 60% in Board Exams is Going V ...

Dirty Ghats, Dangling Wires: Adityanath Tells Varanasi How Tourists Kn ...

As Odisha Struggles to Stand Up, Residents Want Cyclone Fani Be Declar ...

How Banks Work

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Ties face tough terrain: Why India should not bow down to US pressure ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

Lok Sabha Polls: Rahul Gandhi's transformation from a 'reluctant leade ...

How lack of transparency in government data is forcing economists to c ...

Closing Bell: Markets end lower for seventh session, Nifty at 11,302; ...

Here's why Eveready Industries shares plunged 53% since April 1

Till broader markets stabilise, local investors will be hesitant to in ...

Mutual Fund April data: Inflows into equity MFs lowest since January 2 ...

At Narendra Modi's charged Delhi rally, anti-AAP mood of crowd, aim to ...

Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council member predicts 'middle in ...

Judiciary-Centre logjam resurfaces as Supreme Court collegium rejects ...

Maharshi movie review: Mahesh Babu's conviction holds this partly unde ...

North Korea firing second unidentified projectile in 5 days may put Wa ...

After stop-start career, triple jumper Arpinder Singh finding speed an ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Compelling local narrative, targeted income s ...

Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a's optimised imaging algorithms helping Pixel ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.