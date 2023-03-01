 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Data revision of previous years behind decline in manufacturing, private consumption expenditure in Q3: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

PTI
Mar 01, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST

According to Nageswaran, the GDP growth base was inflated due to data revision for the past three years.

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Wednesday said the performance of the manufacturing sector and growth rate in private consumption expenditure in the December quarter of 2022-23 is appearing 'depressed' because of higher base.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday revised GDP growth data for the past three years -- 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 and also released the second advance estimates of GDP for 2022-23.

While the growth rate for 2021-22 has been revised up by 40 basis points to 9.1 per cent, from 8.7 per cent,  the GDP for 2020-21 (Covid impacted year) too has been revised upwards to (-) 5.8 per cent, from (-) 6.6 per cent. For 2019-20 also, the growth has been revised upwards to 3.9 per cent, from 3.7 per cent.