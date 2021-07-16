What the increase in DA to 28% will mean for government employees

The outgo on pension for all central government employees and armed forces is estimated at Rs 1.89 lakh crore.

The revision of the rate of dearness allowance announced on Wednesday will increase the pay of central government employees by at least Rs 2,000 to Rs 25,000 per month, depending on their pay grade level. The Union government had increased the rate of dearness allowance from 17% of the basic pay to 28%. The actual increase at an individual level will be higher, as the base for calculating the revised dearness allowance will include grade pay that every government employee gets.

The basic pay of officers recruited through public service commission ranges from Rs 56,100 to Rs 2.50 lakh a month, with the Cabinet secretary getting a basic pay of Rs 2.50 lakh and other secretaries to the Union government getting Rs 2.25 lakh. Thus, officers will get a minimum additional allowance of Rs 6,100 per month while those at the secretary level will get a minimum additional allowance of Rs 24,750 per month.

The gains for various groups

Officers belong to group A classification and account for just about 3% of all central government employees. The 7th Pay Commission had classified all government employees into three categories – groups A, B and C.

The largest group of employees belong to group C, with basic pay ranging from Rs 18,000 per month to Rs 29,200. This category of employees consists of clerks, stenographers, multi-tasking staff, attendants, storekeepers and cashiers among others and they will get a minimum increase of Rs 1,980-3,212 in dearness allowance per month. Group C employees together account for more than 85% of the government employees.

The basic pay of group B employees, who include accountants, section officers, inspectors and sub-inspectors and junior engineers, range from Rs 35,400 to Rs 53,100 per month and so the increase in allowance will be between Rs 3,894 and Rs 5,841 at the minimum.

The benefit for pensioners will be relatively small. Pensions are paid 50% of the basic pay of a serving counterpart and so the additional relief for pensioners will be half of the amount that a person in service will get. Thus, a retired secretary will get about Rs 12,375 more per month as dearness relief.

What is the real impact?

The impact of the revision of the dearness allowance and relief on households of these employees is likely to be mixed. Employees who are in the officer grade are likely to save a large portion of the increment while employees in the lower grades could use a significant portion of the raise on consumption expenditure, given that inflation has been rising. Most pensioners too are likely to spend the additional money that they will get as dearness relief on consumption expenditure.

The additional expenditure of the revision of dearness allowance is not clear, but the Union government had estimated that it will spend Rs 2.59 lakh crore on pay, allowances and travel expenses of an estimated 34.14 lakh central employees in 2021-22, Union budget documents show. The payout to about 14 lakh armed forces personnel would entail an additional amount of over Rs 1.36 lakh crore.

The outgo on pension for all central government employees and armed forces is estimated at Rs 1.89 lakh crore. This includes Rs 1.16 lakh crore of pension to retired personnel of defence services.

Thus the total outgo on salaries, allowances and pension is likely to be Rs 5.84 lakh crore in the current fiscal year, which would be about 17% share of the total expenditure for the year and about 20% of the revenue expenditure.

The pandemic effect on revisions

The Union and state governments revise the DA payable to their employees and the dearness relief payable to pensioners twice a year, effective July and January. These routine revisions had been frozen during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, thus the revisions due in January 2020, July 2020 and January 2021 were not implemented.

As a result, the revised estimate of expenditure on compensation of central government employees for 2020-21 was 17.3% lower than the estimates made in the Budget presented on February 1, 2020. The sharpest drop—43.7%—was in the allowances to be paid. Travel expenses were also 20.9% lower in the revised estimates for the year.

The revised estimates salary and allowance of the armed forces were also lower than what was estimated in the budget for 2020-21. Likewise, the outgo on pensions and other retirement benefits for 2020-21 was also lower at Rs 2.04 lakh crore in the revised estimates against the budget estimates of Rs 2.11 lakh crore.

States are expected to follow suit in the coming weeks and months and announce an increase in dearness allowance/relief for their employees and pensioners. States’ proposed expenditure on salaries and pensions for the current year is not readily available at one source but a Reserve Bank of India report on state budgets for 2020-21 estimated combined expenditure of all states on salaries at Rs 8.37 lakh crore compared to Rs 7.96 lakh crore in the revised estimates for 2019-20 and on pensions at Rs 3.86 lakh crore compared to Rs 3.55 lakh crore in the revised estimates for the previous year.