Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas launches learning institute

India’s largest full-service law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) has launched an Institute of Learning called ‘CAM Gurukul’ for upskilling members of the legal and business fraternity in the country.

This programme will be offered free of cost for the first year and includes two-day Paathshala programmes (for junior in-house lawyers and clients) as well as a one-day Vidyapeeth (for mid-level lawyers and business professionals). There will also be a Vichar Sammelan (for senior client representatives) in the form of events, thought leadership and conference. In the initial phase, this programme will be run from Mumbai and Delhi.

“Those desirous of undergoing training at CAM Gurukul can opt for a series of collaborative technical programmes targeted at various sectors and levels of experience through the blended learning model. Blended learning in a combination of online and offline methods, using technology,” said the law firm in a statement.

CAM Gurukul programmes consist of online talks, face-to-face seminars and interactive workshops.

A parallel initiative called ‘CAM Gyanodaya’ is being launched internally as part of the firm’s ongoing learning and development initiatives to global standards. These learning programmes are aimed to enhance technical skills and business of CAM lawyers as well as provide them with the tools required to build their practice, attract and retain clients.

Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said “We are confident that CAM Gurukul will benefit the larger legal and business community through harnessing technology to provide access to knowledge that could create a more efficient legal system in India. We will source faculty from India and abroad and several of our leading experts will be involved in the preparation of study materials and delivering content.”

The ‘CAM Gurukul’ will be conducted under the overall leadership of Cyril Shroff. Both the programmes are being coordinated by Vaibhav Ganjiwale, head of learning and development at CAM.