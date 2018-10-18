App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 12:40 PM IST
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CVC probes three agri companies for banking fraud

Companies resorted to round-tripping of funds between various working capital limits with member banks for diverting the funds raised from various banks, the report states.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A CVC report analysing India’s top 100 banking frauds reveals how three agriculture sector companies managed to commit fraud. Three companies — one processing basmati Rice, second manufacturing sandalwood oil and third a castor oil producer “credit facilities from banks under consortium arrangement led by one of the banks”.

Companies resorted to round-tripping of funds between various working capital limits with member banks for diverting the funds raised from various banks, the report which has been sent to RBI states.

Moneycontrol has reviewed a copy of the report which states that one of the companies diverted funds through group or associate entities, inflated level of debtors to avail higher limits. It adds that 3 vendors received capital expenditure advances without purchase transactions and which were used to acquire shares of another entity.

The company, according to the report, also inflated capex costs by showing higher construction price for a warehouse than a similar building.

Another company had diverted working capital by obtaining drawing powers in an account from lenders against debtors that didn’t exist and based on fake invoices. Drawing power is a concept for cash credit facility availed from banks and financial institutions. It is the limit up to which a company can withdraw from the working capital limit sanctioned.

“The company got the enhanced facilities sanctioned on the basis of fake inventories of debtors and funds were siphoned through personal accounts of Directors,” the report states.

Another agro company, the report states, misrepresented its performance to a consortium of lenders on several occasions.  “The company initiated an alternate procurement model whereby pre-harvest farm loans were extended to farmers through Village Level Aggregators supported by post dated cheque as collateral security. With the introduction of pre-harvest financing, its traditional practices and controls failed resulting in embezzlement of funds. Fake inventories were created through collusion of employees and associates involved in procurement,” the CVC report stated.
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 12:40 pm

