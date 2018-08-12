App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2018 11:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Customs want World Bank to factor faster cargo clearance in doing biz ranking

The department has also introduced an RFID-based system for real time tracking of containers to help logistics companies locate the position of the consignment at any given time.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to seek higher Ease of Doing Business ranking, the customs Department has communicated to the World Bank that the average time for clearance of consignments at ports have come down sharply to 100 hours, an official said. Release time of consignments at Customs ports is one of the factors which is taken into account by the World Bank in its yearly Ease Of Doing Business ranking.

The department has also introduced an RFID-based system for real time tracking of containers to help logistics companies locate the position of the consignment at any given time.

The Customs Department has suggested to the World Bank that its representatives can do an independent assessment of the release time of the consignment at Customs port using the real time visibility application, the official added.

"The World Bank says that the release time is 267 hours, but in fact it is only 100 hours. So we want them to do a real time check using any container number on the ICEGATE portal," an official told PTI.

The new ranking is expected to be released in October.

Currently, RFID-based tracking of cargoes is available in Nhava Sheva port in Mumbai, which handles maximum number of cargoes. Mundra port in Gujarat too has started the tracking system and Chennai port is expected to launch it soon.

Last year, India jumped 30 places to rank 100th in the World Bank's doing business report. The government wants the country break into top 50 in the coming years.
First Published on Aug 12, 2018 11:50 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.