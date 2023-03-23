 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Curtain-raiser: Minister Nitin Gadkari to kick off Moneycontrol Policy Next Series with Rs 10 trillion infra push

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Moneycontrol launches a new cycle of premium events in the Policy Next Series on March 23 in New Delhi.

As India aims to become a developed economy by 2047, the government has kept an unrelenting focus on boosting infrastructure. India’s spending on infrastructure has gone up manifold times over the last decade to hit a record Rs 10 trillion for the next financial year.

As part of the same journey, Moneycontrol Policy Next Series of exclusive events will be launched on March 23 with the ‘The Rs 10 Trillion Infra Push’ which will be helmed by Nitin Gadkari, the minister of road transport and highways.

Gadkari, the man behind India’s top infra projects like the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, will deliver the keynote address on ‘The highway of the future: My vision for India’.

Rajiv Kumar, former vice chairman of Niti Aayog and chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, will deliver a special address on how infrastructure can transform economies and what’s different with the infra boom that is in the works right now.