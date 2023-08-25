Curtain raiser: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and PM’s economic advisor Shamika Ravi to address Moneycontrol’s Policy Next summit today

Ambitabh Kant, Policy Next

When India assumed the G20 presidency in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that the country’s presidency would be inclusive, ambitious and result-oriented.

As Delhi gears up to host the final G20 meeting on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi, it could easily be said that India’s presidency of the inter-governmental forum has thus far been exciting and momentous.

With its Policy Next summits, Moneycontrol, India’s leading financial news platform, deep-dives into a broad range of high-powered policy conversations of national and international significance with India’s leading think tanks, policymakers, industry leaders, and academia.

The Moneycontrol Policy Next summit on August 25, will explore what more can be done at the policy level to re-imagine the country’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,’ with leading voices across fields putting forth their opinions.

At the beginning of the summit, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant will deliver the keynote address on ‘India as a voice in Global South as it leads G20 Presidency’ followed by a fireside chat with Moneycontrol’s Deputy Editor Shweta Punj.

Amitabh Kant, who was born in Uttar Pradesh, was educated in Delhi. An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Kant was the second Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of India’s public policy think tank Niti Aayog. As India’s G20 Sherpa, Kant has made it clear that India’s objective during the presidency is to be neutral, push for consensus and take everybody along. Known for his dynamic leadership, Kant has opined that India’s legacy at the end of G20 will be transforming the world for the flow of finance towards both climate action and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Unlocking a De-Globalised World

The keynote and the fireside chat with Kant will be followed by a panel discussion on ‘Trade Talks- Unlocking a De-Globalised World’. Considering the discussions surrounding de-globalisation and the emphasis on concentrating on domestic economies, the session will see experts discussing the possibilities of reaching an equilibrium between domestic needs and trade commitments. Abhijit Das, Head of Centre for WTO studies at IIFT, Richard McCallum, CEO at UKIBC, Somnath Mukherjee, Managing Partner and CIO at ASK Advisors Jason Oxman, CEO and President, ITI Council will be the panellists. The session will be moderated by Gaurav Chowdhury, Consulting Editor at Moneycontrol.

Building Cities of Tomorrow

The next panel, moderated by Vandana Ramnani, Senior Associate Editor at Moneycontrol, will deal with ‘Building Cities of Tomorrow –Sustainable Urban Renewal and Climate Financing’. Chandra Bhushan, Founder and CEO, iFOREST, Madhav Raman, Architect, Urbanist and Co-Founder, Anagram Architects and Arjun Dutt, Senior Programme Lead, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) Neha Kumar, Head, South Asia Programme, Climate Bonds Initiative, will be the panellists. The panel discussion will focus on the relevance of sustainable urban renewal and climate financing in current times and their significance in meeting sustainable development goals.

Re-Shaping the Global Crypto Landscape

With India engaging with G-20 countries to build international coordination on policy approach to crypto assets, the next session will see discussions on ‘Re-Shaping the Global Crypto Landscape.’ Moderated by Siddharth Upasani, Senior Correspondent at Moneycontrol, the panel consists of Kiran Mysore Vivekananda, Chief Policy Officer at CoinCDX, Dilip Shenoy, Chairman, Bharat Web3 Association and Balbir Singh, Additional Solicitor General of India at Supreme Court.

India’s Digital Infrastructure Leap

The next panel, moderated by Ravi Krishnan, Deputy Executive Editor at Moneycontrol, will deal with ‘Made in India for the World-India’s Digital Infrastructure Leap’. With G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant noting that India’s next challenge is to use its digital infrastructure to transform the Global South, the panel will discuss how India’s digital leap has helped its growth. The panel consists of Arvind Gupta, Founder, iSPiRT, Head and Co-Founder, Digital India Foundation Pramod Varma, Former Chief Architect, Aadhaar and India Stack, Rahul Handa, Executive Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, ONDC and Praveena Rai, COO, NPC.

Closing session

The closing session address will be delivered by Dr Shamika Ravi, Member, Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council and Secretary, Government of India. She will speak on ‘India’s Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), a lesson to the world’. The address will be followed by a fireside chat with Shweta Punj, Deputy Editor at Moneycontrol.

Dr Shamika Ravi was Director of Research at Brookings India, Vice President Economic Policy at Observer Research Foundation and Non-Resident Senior Fellow of Governance Studies Program at Brookings Institution. Her research focuses on the economics of development including areas of Finance, Healthcare, Urbanisation, Gender Equality, and Welfare and Poverty. Over the last 20 years, Dr Ravi has taught in post-graduate programmes across India including The Indian School of Business and the BITS School of Management where she teaches Managerial Economics, Game Theory and Microfinance.