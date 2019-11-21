Cube Highways bids Rs 5,011cr to bag third TOT bundle: Report

Singapore-based Cube Highways has emerged as the winning bidder for the government's toll-operate-transfer (TOT) project, quoting Rs 5,011 crore, media reports suggest.

This is the third round of auctions held under the TOT model.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had expected Rs 4,995 crore from sale of this tranche of highways, sources told Business Standard.

National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) had quoted Rs 4,230 crore and IRB Infrastructure offered Rs 3,510 crore, media reports suggest.

Nine highway stretches of 566 km in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu were put up for sale in the third bundle of TOT auctions.

The winning bidder will operate the stretches for 30 years, during which they will earn a revenue from toll collection.

Many similar bundles will be offered for sale in coming months, the Business Standard report stated.

The TOT model was introduced in 2016 to help the government monetise highways. The first round, conducted in 2018, was highly successful. Sydney-based Macquarie Group had won the auction with a bid of Rs 9,681 crore.