Crypto player failures may spillover to key parts of traditional finance, FSB warns

The failure of a market player in the so-called crypto asset space may have spill-over effects on important parts of traditional finance such as short-term funding markets, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) said on July 11.

The FSB is an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system. The organization will report to the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in October on regulatory and supervisory approaches to stablecoins and other crypto-assets.

India has yet to firm up its policy on regulating crypto assets but has started taxing such transactions while calling for global coordination in policy. The country’s central bank has said repeatedly that private crypto assets pose financial stability risks.

Meanwhile, a global fall in prices of crypto assets as well as failure of some such units has led to investors starting at massive losses.

“Crypto-assets, including so-called stablecoins, are fast-evolving. The recent turmoil in crypto-asset markets highlights their intrinsic volatility, structural vulnerabilities and the issue of their increasing interconnectedness with the traditional financial system,” the FBS said in a statement. “The failure of a market player, in addition to imposing potentially large losses on investors and threatening market confidence arising from crystallisation of conduct risks, can also quickly transmit risks to other parts of the crypto-asset ecosystem.”

The FSB has called for an effective regulatory framework to ensure crypto-asset activities posing risks similar to traditional financial activities are subject to the same regulatory outcomes, while taking account of novel features of crypto-assets and harnessing potential benefits of the technology.

“Crypto-assets and markets must be subject to effective regulation and oversight commensurate to the risks they pose, both at the domestic and international level,” the board said.

Even as jurisdictions consider potential changes to their frameworks, so-called stablecoins and other crypto-assets do not operate in a regulation-free space and must adhere to relevant existing requirements where regulations apply to address the risks these assets pose, it added.

Such assets are subject to regulations applicable to the underlying economic and financial nature of crypto-assets, in line with the principle of “same activity, same risk, same regulation”.

Meanwhile, a stablecoin that enters the mainstream of the financial system and is used as a means of payments or store of value in multiple jurisdictions could pose significant risks to financial stability in the absence of adequate regulation, requiring high regulatory and transparency standards, the FSB said.