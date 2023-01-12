Crude oil at $110 a barrel? Goldman’s forecast could be a challenge for India’s economy

According to Jeff Currie, Goldman Sachs’ global head of commodities research, Brent crude oil could touch $110 a barrel in the third quarter if China and other Asian economies fully reopen from COVID curbs.

The economic headwinds blowing towards India’s economy could get stronger towards the third quarter as crude oil prices are likely to touch $110 a barrel.

The course of China’s reopening after the Lunar New Year celebrations will provide the cues for global oil market.

“What is idled? Planes, trains and automobiles. You turn them all back on, that’s going to be a big pop in oil demand,” Currie said in an interview to Bloomberg Television.

Oil market has found support amid global recessionary fears from the easing of COVID curbs in China following a wave of protests.

Weak global demand due to rising interest rates could keep the oil prices in check. Globally central banks have raised interest rates to fight a stubborn bout of inflation. US inflation data is due on Thursday.

India is a major importer of crude oil and a weaker rupee has added to worries the over a higher Current Account Deficit (CAD).

Even though India has benefitted from increasing share of Russian oil in its basket, a surge in demand from China could lead to overall increase in prices.

Russia has climbed to the top as India’s biggest oil supplier accounting for around 22% in October and ahead of traditional suppliers like Iraq and Saudi Arabia.