Crucial Russian defence supplies to India delayed

Ranjit Bhushan
Nov 18, 2022 / 02:31 PM IST

With no end in sight to the war in Ukraine, Russian supply lines are disrupted; New Delhi is waiting for the advanced S-400 air defence systems; Moscow has postponed delivery of Talwar Class stealth frigates; shortages prompt massive military indigenisation plan

For India, which has invested much in Russian armoury in the last six decades, the nine-month-long Ukraine war has come as a reality check.
Roughly 70 to 85 percent of India’s military platforms are of Russian origin, a 2020 assessment by US think tank Stimson Center said. It makes Russia the biggest exporter of military hardware to India.

About 90 percent of the Indian Army’s equipment comes from Russia, while the Indian Navy’s share of Russian equipment is, in contrast, estimated at 40 percent. Around 70 percent of the equipment of the India Air Force (IAF) is of Russian origin.

Given the two-front tensions that India faces, including an ongoing, two-year-long battle of attrition with China in Ladakh, there is very little breathing space.

With no end in sight to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Indian defence planners are particularly worried about the future of two crucial defence systems, the prestigious S-400 state-of-the-art Russian anti-aircraft defence system and the T-72 tanks that constitute the bulk of the country’s armoured power.

“The delivery of S-400s is already facing delays. With all signs of the war prolonging, there is little doubt that Russian supply chains are impacted. In fact, the Indian push towards indigenisation of arms and ammunition is, in the main, prompted by this war,” Lt Gen (retd.) Prakash Menon, director, strategic studies programme, Takshashila Institution, told Moneycontrol.