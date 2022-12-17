 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Crop insurance payouts declined 48% in FY22

Sreedev Krishnakumar
Dec 17, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST

Critics point to flaws within the scheme as the reason for the low amount of claims paid. Insurers blame delays in receiving crop loss data and the government’s share of the premium

Representative Image

Despite a rise in the number of applications, the overall claims paid through the central government’s crop insurance scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), went down by 48.77 percent in 2021-22, government data shows.

In 2021-22, Rs 13,728.64 crore was paid against 8.32 crore insurance claims. The amount is lower than the Rs 20,425.01 crore paid in 2020-21 for 6.23 crore applications.

Flaws within the scheme are the main reason for the low payout, say experts. “Enrolment to the scheme is done through banks and that may have gone up. But the claims are either rejected or they take so long to be processed that many farmers lose hope in the scheme,” said Devinder Sharma, a food and trade policy analyst.

PMFBY has been implemented through a multi-agency framework by empanelled insurance companies under the guidance of the union agricultural ministry and the state governments. The executing company for a state is selected by its government through a bidding process.

‘PFMBY being used for profit’