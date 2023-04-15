 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crisis-hit Pakistan government set to hike petrol price for next fortnight

PTI
Apr 15, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

The federal government may increase the price of petroleum products attributing to rising oil prices in global markets, The News International quoted the industry sources as saying.

The cash-strapped Pakistan government is set to hike the prices of petroleum products by Rs 10-14 per litre during the next fortnight, further burdening the people who are hit by skyrocketing inflation, a media report said on Saturday.

The increase can jump up to Rs 14 per litre if the government also adjusts the exchange rate losses, unlike the previous review when the authorities didn't pass on the impact of rupee devaluation to the masses.

According to the working of the country's oil sector, the ex-depot price of petrol has clocked in at Rs 14.77 per litre for the next review of the prices with the exchange rate loss adjustment.