CRISIL cuts FY23 growth forecast by 50 basis points to 7.3 percent

CRISIL has lowered its India real gross domestic product growth forecast for the current financial year to 7.3% from 7.8% earlier.

“Higher oil prices, slowing global demand for India’s exports, and higher inflation are acting as the major drag factors,” it said. “Inflation reduces purchasing power and would weigh on revival of consumption — the largest component of GDP which has been backsliding for a while. However, a normal monsoon forecast and rebound in contact-intensive services are expected to bring some succor.”

The house forecasts consumer price index-based inflation to rise to 6.8% on average this fiscal year, compared with 5.5% last year. The impact of heatwave on domestic food production, coupled with persisting high international commodity prices and input costs, will cause the broad-based rise in prices.

Meanwhile, elevated commodity prices, slowing global growth, and supply chain snarls will push India’s current account deficit to 3% of GDP this fiscal, from 1.2% in the last fiscal year, it added.

The rupee’s exchange rate will remain volatile with a depreciation bias in the near term due to a widening trade deficit, foreign portfolio outflows and strengthening of the greenback, CRISIL said.

It expects the rupee rate to settle at 78 to dollar by March 2023, compared with 76.2 to dollar in March 2022.

India’s economy is recovering from the pandemic-led sharp contraction a couple of years ago. The central bank expects economy to expand 7.2 percent this fiscal year.

However, the economy is facing headwinds from global macroeconomic and financial market volatility which have pushed the rupee to record lows. Inflation also continues to remain above target, pushing the central bank to hike policy rates.