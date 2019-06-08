App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 05:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

CPI preparing memorandum on GST rates to save MSME

The memorandum will be submitted to the government by all the MPs elected from Tamil Nadu, party MP-elect K Subbarayan added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The CPI is in the process of preparing a memorandum on the GST requirements for the MSME sector, which is feeling the pinch of higher tax rates, the party MP-elect K Subbarayan said on June 8.

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector was seriously affected due to the higher GST rates in India, particularly Tamil Nadu, where more than 50,000 industries were closed in the last two years, Subbarayan claimed.

The CPI leader had won from nearby Tirupur constituency, a hub for MSME and Knitwear industries.

Close

Subbbarayan asked whether the Centre was ready to come out with a 'whitepaper' on the status of MSME in the country after introduction of GST, since there were reports that more than six lakh industries were shut.

The memorandum will be submitted to the government by all the MPs elected from Tamil Nadu, he added.

Subbarayan, who is also deputy secretary of the party in Tamil Nadu, reiterated the CPI's stance on exempting the State from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 05:11 pm

tags #Business #Economy #GST #India #MSME

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.