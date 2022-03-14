CPI inflation rises to 6.07% in February from 6.01% in January

Representative image

India's retail inflation in February rate rose marginally to 6.07 percent from 6.01 percent in the previous month, data released on March 14 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.

Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 5.03 percent in February 2021.

The CPI inflation print for February is above the consensus estimate. As per a Reuters poll, economists had expected retail inflation to slip to 5.93 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in February that CPI inflation would average 5.7 percent in the first quarter of 2022.

In February, inflation rose to an eight-month high despite the unfavourable base effect wearing off, suggesting the presence of sequential price momentum.

The general index of the CPI was 0.2 percent higher in February compared to January, confirming that price pressures rose last month. In January, CPI inflation had risen to 6.01 percent on the back of an unfavourable base effect.

Sequential price pressures were largely visible in non-food items, with CPI down 0.2 percent compared to January. The indices for clothing and footwear, housing, fuel and light, and the miscellaneous groups were, however, 0.4-0.9 percent higher in February compared to the previous month.

FEB 2022 INFLATION CHANGE IN INDEX, FEB 2022 vs JAN 2022 CPI 6.07% 0.2% Food index 5.85% -0.2% Cereals 3.95% 0.3% Meat, fish 7.45% 1.0% Oils, fats 16.44% 0.1% Vegetable 6.13% -2.6% Pulses 3.02% -0.1% Clothing, footwear 8.86% 0.7% Housing 3.57% 0.6% Fuel, light 8.73% 0.9% Miscellaneous 6.52% 0.4%

Core inflation, a measure of underlying inflation which excludes the volatile food and fuel components, was, however, stable at 6 percent for the third consecutive month, as per calculations done by Moneycontrol.

The higher-than-expected number for February means inflation will exceed the RBI's forecast of 5.7 percent for January-March 2022 unless the March reading falls to at least 5.1 percent.

Economists had cast doubts on the central bank's forecast after it released its projections on February 10. The surge in global commodity prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine added further upside risks.

Beyond March, the RBI has forecast that CPI inflation will average 4.9 percent, 5 percent, 4 percent and 4.2 percent in the four quarters of FY23. For FY23 as a whole, the central bank sees inflation averaging 4.5 percent, down 80 basis points from its projection of 5.3 percent for the current financial year.

"The inflation trajectory is weighed heavily on the upside, with elevated commodity prices, pass through of earlier fuel price hikes and the higher raw material costs," said Upasna Bhardwaj, senior economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

While the February reading is the 29th consecutive month in which CPI inflation has exceeded RBI's medium-term target of 4 percent and the second successive month in which it has come above the upper-bound of the central bank's 2-6 percent mandate, economists don't see the monetary policy committee abandoning its plans to continue with its accommodation to support growth.

The committee's latest resolution, released on February 10, showed five of six members voted to continue with the accommodative stance "as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis and continue to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward".

"For FY23, our forecast currently stands at 5 percent vs 4.5 percent from RBI. The upside risks to this forecast, however, has built up with the sharply higher prices of crude oil and at least a partial pass through to the retail consumers in the near term along with a meaningful recovery in consumption demand over the next two-three quarters," said Suman Chowdhury, chief analytical officer at Acuité Ratings & Research.