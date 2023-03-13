 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CPI inflation edges down to 6.44% in February

Siddharth Upasani
Mar 13, 2023 / 06:34 PM IST

Headline retail inflation had risen far more than expected to 6.52 percent in January on account of a tweak in the methodology following the provision of free foodgrain through the Public Distribution System

CPI inflation is the nominal anchor for monetary policy in India.

India's headline retail inflation rate edged down to 6.44 percent in February from January's three-month high of 6.52 percent, data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation on March 13 showed.

At 6.44 percent, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print is in line with consensus estimates. In a Moneycontrol survey, economists expected inflation to ease to 6.4 percent in February.

Retail inflation has now been above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4 percent for 41 months in a row.

The minor eight-basis-point decline in retail inflation comes after it rose far more than expected to 6.52 percent in January.