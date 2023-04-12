 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CPI inflation drops to 15-month low of 5.66% in March

Siddharth Upasani
Apr 12, 2023 / 06:32 PM IST

Despite retail inflation returning to the RBI's tolerance band of 2-6 percent after spending two months outside it, it has now been above the medium-term target of 4 percent for three-and-a-half years

India's headline retail inflation rate crashed below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 6 percent upper-bound in March, data released on April 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. As per the statistics ministry's data, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation fell to 5.66 percent last month from 6.44 percent in February.

At 5.66 percent, the latest CPI inflation print is the lowest in 15 months, having come in at 5.66 percent in December 2021. It is also broadly in line with consensus estimates.

A Moneycontrol survey showed economists expected headline retail inflation to fall to 5.7 percent in March.

Despite inflation returning to the RBI's tolerance band of 2-6 percent after two months outside it, it has now been above the medium-term target of 4 percent for 42 months in a row.