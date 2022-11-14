 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

CPI inflation declines to a 3-month low of 6.77% in October

Siddharth Upasani
Nov 14, 2022 / 06:29 PM IST

Despite the sizeable fall in inflation from September's 7.41 percent, it remains above the 6 percent upper bound of RBI's tolerance band

Representative image

India's headline retail inflation rate fell to a three-month low of 6.77 percent in October from 7.41 percent in the previous months on a favourable base effect, data released on November 14 by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation showed.

At 6.77 percent, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print is broadly along expected lines. As per a Moneycontrol poll, inflation was seen falling to 6.7 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), too, expected inflation to fall. Speaking at an event on November 13, Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank saw CPI inflation falling below 7 percent in October.

Despite the sizeable fall in inflation in October, it has now spent 10 consecutive months above the 6 percent upper bound of the RBI's 2-6 percent tolerance band.

As for the medium-term target of 4 percent, CPI inflation has exceeded it for 37 months in a row.

October Internals