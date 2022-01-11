MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

COVID third wave to impact securitisation, FY22 volumes will fall below earlier estimates: ICRA

The overall volumes of securitisation where a non-bank lender passes on future receivables against loans or a bunch of loans to another entity for upfront cash will come at Rs 1-1.1 lakh crore in FY22 as against the Rs 1.2 lakh estimated earlier, ICRA said in a report.

PTI
January 11, 2022 / 04:10 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Lockdowns to contain the spread of the third COVID wave hurt loan collections and new lending by non-banks, and will in turn impact securitisation volumes, a domestic rating agency said on Tuesday.

The overall volumes of securitisation where a non-bank lender passes on future receivables against loans or a bunch of loans to another entity for upfront cash will come at Rs 1-1.1 lakh crore in FY22 as against the Rs 1.2 lakh estimated earlier, ICRA said in a report.

Securitisation volumes could thus be affected in the January-March quarter because the NBFCs (Non Bank Finance Companies) and HFCs (Housing Finance Companies) may curtail disbursements, especially to COVID-impacted sectors, and investors would prefer to wait for the threat to subside, the agency said.

Some states have already started imposing restrictions though of a milder nature so far, ICRA’s group head for structured finance Abhishek Dafria said, adding the lockdowns not only impact the collection ability as staff members fall ill but also the income generating ability of the borrowers.

In the event that the severity of the COVID infections grows and results in higher hospitalisation rates, the state governments may impose stringent lockdowns to control the spread of the virus and investors will also wait for the threat to subside, he said.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

"Higher proportion of securitisation transactions are usually placed in March and thus we hope the spread of the virus would be contained sooner,” Dafria noted.

According to him, lower disbursements would also impact the growth of the securitisation market in FY23, he added.

Traditionally, securitisation through Direct Assignment (DA) transactions (bilateral assignment of pool of retail loans from one entity to another) has accounted for about two-third of total volumes, with Pass Through Certificate (PTC) transactions (loans are sold to an SPV which issues PTCs) accounting for the balance.

Due to the concerns around the COVID-related disruptions, preference for PTCs has increased (45 per cent share in Q3 volumes) since the credit enhancements in such structures would be able to absorb higher-than-expected losses than may arise in the transaction, the agency said.
PTI
Tags: #Business #coronavirus #Economy #Icra
first published: Jan 11, 2022 04:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.