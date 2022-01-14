Covid and lockdowns chill liquor sales in Kerala

Representative image.

The Covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns may impact liquor sales in Kerala in FY22 as they did the previous year, when a massive hike in taxes couldn’t arrest a slump in revenue from sales of alcoholic beverages.

This will choke another important income source for the State government for the second year running, after a period of consistent growth. Unfortunately, this comes in the backdrop of tourism revenue, a major income earner for the State, shrinking since 2018, first due to floods and now the pandemic.

The Onam and Christmas holidays saw bumper sales at outlets of the Kerala State Beverages (Manufacturing & Marketing) Corporation Ltd (Bevco), which is the sole distributor of liquor in the State. Last month, Christmas day sales zoomed to a record Rs 150.38 crore. But that may not be enough to offset the loss due to closure of outlets. Perhaps, the only consolation is that the lockdown was for a limited period, unlike in 2020.

Covid Impact

The provisional figures with Bevco for 2020-21 showed a 10 percent drop in liquor revenue at Rs 13,212 crore. "We suffered a loss of around 250 crore during the lockdown," said Abhilash C U, General Manager, Finance, Bevco. He reckons that the lockdowns imposed during the current fiscal year, albeit for a shorter period, will hit turnover again.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Kerala State Consumers’ Federation Ltd (Consumerfed), which runs 39 outlets, the majority of which are premium ones, also suffered a loss of around Rs 400 crore from the lockdown.

The year 2019-20 saw the highest liquor turnover so far, at Rs 14707 crore, just 1.37 percent more than the previous year. Initial reports had predicted a dip in revenue as pandemic fears gripped the State in the last few months of FY 20. But the true repercussions of Covid-19 were felt in the subsequent year.

High tax levy

After the lockdown in 2020, the State government hiked taxes on Indian-made-foreign-liquor (IMFL) by 35 percent and on beer by 10 percent to shore up revenue and introduced e-tokens for purchases to avoid queuing at outlets. Another 7 percent increase followed in early 2021. Today, at 247 percent for IMFL and 210 percent for beer, Kerala has one of the highest tax rates on booze.

But these measures did not have the desired effect. The token system, under which consumers book liquor online, get an e-token and purchase bottles from the shop, had a lukewarm response, particularly in suburban locations.

In 2021, when bars opened in June after the lockdown, they downed shutters for several weeks as the State government increased the wholesale profit margin on the sale of liquor from Bevco warehouses to bars from 8 percent to 25 percent. The issue was resolved with the government limiting the hike to 13 percent.

"But the sales have been 40 percent below normal. The turnout is poor and we are unable to raise prices because of intense competition. As a result, most of us are operating at a loss" said Jose Pradeep, Director, Hotel Yuvarani Residency.

After the lifting of the lockdown, bars were allowed to have takeaway business for some months. From October 2021, they were allowed to let customers sit and drink at 50 percent capacity. `"We are permitted to run the bar from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. earlier. Normally, our peak period of operation is 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.,’’ Pradeep said. A lacklustre tourist season was another dampener for the bars.

Seesaw growth

Liquor sales in Kerala have been growing 5-10 percent annually for the past few years. The Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF), which ruled the State for five years to 2016, had taken a decision to close all bars at the fag-end of its tenure. The CPM-led Left Democratic Front, which came to power in the elections that year, gradually opened bars in the State. There are close to 800 bars and 350 beer and wine parlours in the state.

The State's liquor sales turnover registered robust 12 percent growth in 2018-19. In the subsequent year, following the pandemic outbreak, growth fell to a low of 1.3 percent.

"The decline in turnover doesn’t mean consumption has gone down, Whenever outlets are open, sales are strong. Our average sales turnover per day is Rs 35-40 crore.,’’ said Aji Kumar,Manager, Operations, Bevco.

In fact, both Bevco and Consumerfed are trying to expand to more outlets to attract consumers of premium brands. Only 95 of Bevco's 265 outlets have a self-service facility, which the corporation is all set to raise. Of its 39 shops, Consumerfed has just five without a self-service option. "We will be bringing a self-service facility in the remaining five by March,’’ said Syam Kumar, Manager, Beverages, Consumerfed.