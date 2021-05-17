COVID-19 | World Economic Forum cancels special annual meeting planned for Singapore in August
The next Annual Meeting will instead take place in the first half of 2022. Though final location and date will be determined based on an assessment of the situation later this summer.
May 17, 2021 / 08:29 PM IST
World Economic Forum | PC-Shutterstock
With COVID-19 cases surging across the globe, World Economic Forum on May 17 announced the cancellation of its annual meeting in Singapore.
The World Economic Forum has been preparing a Special Annual Meeting in Singapore, which was supposed to take place just three months from now. The next Annual Meeting will instead take place in the first half of 2022. Though final location and date will be determined based on an assessment of the situation later this summer.
WEF 2021: Deglobalisation, inequality, remote working key economy-shaping trends in 2021: Economists
Expressing the regret on the cancellation of the Special Annual Meeting in Singapore, the WEF cited the tragic circumstances unfolding across geographies including COVID-19 pandemic, among others to realise a global meeting with business, government and civil society leaders from all over the world.
"It was a difficult decision, particularly in view of the great interest of our partners to come together not just virtually but in person, and to contribute to a more resilient, more inclusive and more sustainable world. But ultimately the health and safety of everyone concerned is our highest priority,” WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Professor Klaus Schwab said.
The WEF event had already been rescheduled twice and had been moved to Singapore from its usual location of Davos, Switzerland. The event brings together politicians and business leaders from around the world.