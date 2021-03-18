English
COVID-19 vaccine: Adverse reaction hospitalisation covered under health insurance, says IRDAI

The hospitalisation limits would be subject to the terms and conditions of the medical insurance policy.

Moneycontrol News
March 18, 2021 / 06:02 PM IST
Elderly Indians on wheelchairs await their turn to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, March 8. (Image: AP)

The insurance regulator on March 18 said hospitalisation due to adverse reactions after taking the COVID-19 vaccine will be covered under health insurance.


Moneycontrol had reported earlier that all adverse reaction-related hospital treatment will be covered.


Indians are currently being administered either Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Covishield or Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. COVID-19 vaccination is only open for frontline health workers, senior citizens (above 60 years of age), and individuals between 45 and 59 years with comorbidities.


"It is clarified that in the unlikely event of hospitalisation following adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccination, hospitalisation is covered under the health insurance policies subject to the specific terms and conditions of the policy," said IRDAI.


However, as reported by Moneycontrol earlier, it is only hospitalisation claims that will be paid. Vaccination costs or treatment/medication for minor fever, body ache by local doctors after taking the vaccine will not be borne by the insurer since this does not involve hospitalisation.

More than 3.64 crore beneficiaries in India have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose so far, according to the Union Health Ministry's provisional report.

On March 17, the 61st day of the immunisation drive, a total of 14,03,208 beneficiaries were vaccinated, the ministry said. Of these, 3.25 lakh beneficiaries were given the first shot of the two-dose regime.

A total of 1.92 lakh healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose, the ministry added. Details related to the number of adverse reactions are not being shared by the government.
TAGS: #Business #Economy #insurance
first published: Mar 18, 2021 06:02 pm

