COVID-19 vaccination | Aakash Educational Services to bear costs for employees, one dependent

Test preparatory services provider Aakash Educational Services today announced that it would bear the COVID-19 vaccination costs for its 5,000 employees and one dependent each.

Further, the company said that the vaccination cost would also be taken care of for the nearly 750 support staff across India including housekeeping staff and security guards as well.

At present, vaccination is offered free of cost across all government hospitals in India while at private hospitals the cost is Rs 250 per person per dose.

Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN and University of Oxford, AstraZeneca/Serum Institute's COVISHIELD vaccines require two doses.

The company said that, whenever feasible, it would organise vaccination camps at their facilities in partnership with local healthcare providers and in-line with government guidelines.

Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Educational Services said, "Our employees have shown exemplary perseverance and dedication during the ongoing pandemic. Taking care of their vaccination cost is in line with our commitment to our employees’ well-being."

India's COVID-19 vaccination program began on January 16 with frontline and health workers. It has since been expanded to senior citizens and now citizens over 45 with or without comorbidities as well recently. More than 60 million Indians have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

AESL joins companies like Havells, ICICI Bank, TVS Motor, Infosys, Flipkart, TCS, Accenture, Cognizant and Reliance Industries which have decided to cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost for employees.

Moneycontrol reported on March 11 that US-based IT major Cognizant would vaccinate 600,000 people in India including over 200,000 employees and their dependents in the country.

