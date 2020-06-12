COVID-19 usurps another job role in Indian companies - travel desk executives

Praveen Chugh, a 38-year-old employee in the travel desk of a Mumbai-based real estate firm was waiting to get back to work when his human resource manager told him that he has been laid off. The company decided that travel costs would be curtailed from FY21 onwards and a direct impact was that Chugh’s role was redundant.

“I wasn’t given any prior intimation about the company looking to shut down the travel desk. Two other colleagues who were in my team have also been asked to quit,” he added.

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the subsequent lockdown to minimise the virus has led to almost 15 million jobs being lost across India between March 25 and June 10. A latest addition to this has been layoffs in the travel desks across companies.

Medium and large companies have a travel desk with a team size of one to five people. This team is involved in organising travel itineraries, booking tickets as well as arranging stay at the respective locations for the mid and senior-level executives in companies.

Also Read: Live updates from Coronavirus outbreak in India

But such travels were shelved due to the almost 70-day complete lockdown across the country which impacted businesses. Companies in the manufacturing space like electronic goods makers and automobile firms have faced dual pressures of production shutdown and sales dip leading to cost-cut decisions.

Corporates have decided to cut down on all senior executive travel to save costs. A direct consequence of this has been the downsizing of the internal travel teams that were managing this process.

Delhi-based human resource consultant Vandana Tiwari told Moneycontrol that almost 400-500 travel desk related job roles have been lost across India, so far.

“This is just the beginning. As companies start reopening physical offices, it will be clear that discretionary travel for meetings or events is just not necessary. Unfortunately this will lead to more jobs being lost across travel teams,” she added.

It is estimated that about 18,000-20,000 people work across travel desks in India Inc. By the end of FY21, hiring companies are expecting at least 10-15 percent of these jobs to be cut.

Finding alternate employment options is also proving to be a challenging factor for those laid off.

Kolkata-based Alisha Henriques who lost her travel desk role in April 2020 has not yet found any other job.

“The disadvantage is that travel companies are completely shut and hence there is no question of them hiring. Larger companies are also cutting down heavily on offsites and meeting-led travel plans, so I am unable to find a suitable alternative role,” she added.

Data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy showed that the unemployment rate stood at 23.5 percent in May 2020. Compared to the 404 million people employed on average in FY19-20, employment in May 2020 was 303 million.

Among the worst hit sector due to COVID-19 are travel and tourism, aviation, hotels and hospitality and retail.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy