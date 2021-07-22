MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

COVID-19 update | 3,570 Indians died abroad, nearly a third in Saudi Arabia: MEA data

Indian citizens have died in 70 countries as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Subhayan Chakraborty
July 22, 2021 / 02:50 PM IST
Representative image | Source: AP

Representative image | Source: AP

As many as 3,570 Indian citizens have died abroad due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, the government has informed Parliament.

In a written response submitted to the Rajya Sabha on July 22, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said financial assistance for transporting the mortal remains to India or for local burial was also provided from Indian Community Welfare Fund, where such requests were received by India's diplomatic missions abroad.

The data by the External Affairs Ministry show Indian citizens lost their lives due to the virus in 70 countries. The highest number of Indians, nearly a third, died in Saudi Arabia.

Atleast 41 lakh Indians lived in Saudi Arabia as of 2017 according to media reports. They form the largest expatriate group in the country and are predominant in areas like construction and services.
Subhayan Chakraborty
Tags: #Covid death #India #Indian citizen #Indians in Saudi #MEA #Saudi
first published: Jul 22, 2021 02:49 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.