COVID-19 update | 3,570 Indians died abroad, nearly a third in Saudi Arabia: MEA data

As many as 3,570 Indian citizens have died abroad due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, the government has informed Parliament.

In a written response submitted to the Rajya Sabha on July 22, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said financial assistance for transporting the mortal remains to India or for local burial was also provided from Indian Community Welfare Fund, where such requests were received by India's diplomatic missions abroad.

The data by the External Affairs Ministry show Indian citizens lost their lives due to the virus in 70 countries. The highest number of Indians, nearly a third, died in Saudi Arabia.

Atleast 41 lakh Indians lived in Saudi Arabia as of 2017 according to media reports. They form the largest expatriate group in the country and are predominant in areas like construction and services.