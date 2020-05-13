App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 rescue package | Here's where India ranks in stimulus measures announcements

The combined package works out to roughly 10 percent of India’s GDP, said PM Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on May 12.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 announced a mega Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package to help the country's economy tide over the coronavirus-induced crisis.

The Rs 20 lakh crore package includes Rs 1.7 lakh crore package of free foodgrains to poor and cash to poor women and elderly, announced in March as well as the RBI's liquidity measures and interest rate cuts. While the March stimulus was at 0.8 percent of GDP, RBI's cut in interest rates and liquidity boosting measures totalled to 3.2 percent of the GDP (about Rs 6.5 lakh crore).

Follow LIVE updates from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference here

Close

The package announced on May 12, which is estimated to be around 10 percent of India's GDP, is being seen as the fifth-most substantial in the world behind Japan (21.1 percent) USA (13 percent), Sweden (12 percent) and Germany (10.7 percent), according to a Forbes report, citing data by Ceyhun Elgin, an economics professor at Columbia University, who has been tracking the scale of responses in 166 different countries.

related news

Coronavirus LIVE updates

In Europe, where Spain and Italy have endured devastating outbreaks of COVID-19, the size of the stimulus packages are estimated by Elgin to be 7.3 percent and 5.7 percent of GDP respectively.

Also Read | Rs 20 lakh crore package is eye-popping but devil is in the detail

Here's the list of top 10 countries based on the stimulus package announced to help revive the economy in the wake of the economic carnage caused by COVID-19:

> Japan: 21.1 percent
> United States: 13 percent
> Sweden: 12 percent
> Germany: 10.7 percent
> India: Almost 10 percent
> France: 9.3 percent
> Spain: 7.3 percent
> Italy: 5.7 percent
> United Kingdom: 5 percent

> China: 3.8 percent

In India, the package will focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws. It will cater to various sections, including cottage industry, MSMEs, labourers, middle class, and industries, said the prime minister.

The Prime Minister, however, did not share details, saying Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will later spell out the fineprint.

Read: FM Sitharaman press conference on May 13: Here's what to expect

He, however, dropped hints that the package may include tax relief for small, micro and medium enterprises and incentives to boost domestic manufacturing as well as attracting investments.

Also Read: Quick Take | The economic package is finally here, how much will be an actual fiscal stimulus?

Earlier in March, the government had announced free wheat or rice plus pulses to poor as well as a cash payment to women and poor senior citizens and farmers over a period of three months till June as part of the Rs 1.70 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP).

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

First Published on May 13, 2020 03:06 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #India #Narendra Modi #Nirmala Sitharaman

