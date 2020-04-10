App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic 'severe demand shock' for Indian economy: Dun & Bradstreet

According to the report, the three major channels of impact for Indian businesses are legal linkages, supply chain and macroeconomic factors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus pandemic is a "severe demand shock" for the Indian economy and could lead to further moderation in the country's GDP growth as the coronavirus-induced lockdown is causing significant disruption across multiple sectors, says a report.

According to Dun & Bradstreet, besides the impact on human lives and global supply chain, the pandemic is a severe demand shock which has offset the green shoots of recovery of the Indian economy that were visible towards the end of 2019 and early 2020.

"A fall in the optimism levels amid heightened uncertainty has led to a ‘double whammy' – closure of businesses leading to global supply chain disruptions and a steep fall in the consumption," said Arun Singh, chief economist at Dun and Bradstreet India.

Close

Accordingly, Dun & Bradstreet has revised its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimates for India downwards by 0.2 percentage points for fiscal year 2020 to 4.8 percent and by 0.5 percent for fiscal year 2021 to 6 percent.

related news

"However, the extent of actual impact would depend on the severity and duration of the outbreak, which is still unknown," D&B said.

According to the report, the three major channels of impact for Indian businesses are legal linkages, supply chain and macroeconomic factors.

Dun & Bradstreet data shows that at least 6,606 Indian entities have legal linkages with companies in countries with a large number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

"A slowdown in business activity in the foreign markets implies a negative impact on the topline of these companies," the D&B report said.

The impact of COVID-19 would be felt across sectors such as logistics, auto, tourism, metals, drugs and pharmaceuticals, electronic goods, MSMEs and retail among others, the report said.

Singh further said the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to disrupt the global economy with fears of recession looming in many countries and has also resulted in acute market volatility across the globe, reflecting the unprecedented uncertainty of the situation.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Dun & Bradstreet #Economy #India

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.