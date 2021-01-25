COVID-19 pandemic impacted Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, says study

India's public system saw unprecedented disruptions in 2020 due to COVID-19 and the welfare schemes became the centrepiece of government policies. In FY 2020-21 Budget Estimates (BEs), the government allocated Rs 6,400 crore to Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), but Revised Estimates are likely to be lower due to low releases, a report by the Centre for Policy Research said.

Till November 20, nearly halfway through the fiscal year, the government had released only Rs 1,032 crore or 16 percent of the year’s BEs. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted PMJAY. Between March 11-18 and 25 March- April 1, the number of claims filed decreased by 64 percent, the report said.

"Coverage of the scheme has been high. As on July 15, 2020, across India, 58 percent of eligible households were covered under PMJAY. A further 8 percent were covered by state schemes," the report said.

The report shows how welfare schemes played an important role during COVID-19 and looks at how schemes like mid-day meal, Poshan Abhiyan, Ayushman Bharat, and Prabhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi fared.

The report said that the government's allocations for health insurance have seen a significant increase. In FY 2017- 18, allocations for Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) stood at Rs 471 crore. Since the launch of PMJAY in FY 2018-19, allocations increased nearly five-fold and

stood at Rs 2,400 crore in the Revised Estimates (REs).

"This further increased to Rs 3,200 crore in FY 2019-20. In FY 2020-21, Rs 6,400 crore was allocated to the scheme, double the REs for the previous year but the same as the BEs," the report said.

In FY 2020-21, the government allocated Rs 11,000 crore for Mid-Day Meal Scheme (MDM), an 11 percent increase from previous year's REs but the same as the BEs. However, to ensure MDM provisioning during the COVID-19 pandemic, allocations were increased to Rs 13,400 crore.

"Release of funds to states as a share of GoI (government of India) approved budget declined marginally in FY 2020-21. In FY 2019-20, 77 percent had been released till December (three quarters into the fiscal year). In FY 2020-21, for the same period, 73 percent of approved budgets had been released to states," the report said.

It said the pandemic has had a direct impact on the scheme’s delivery. MDM is usually given to students during school hours. The closure of schools due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown led to the non-supply of MDM in many states.

In March 2020, the Supreme Court of India instructed states to provide Food Security Allowance (FSA) comprising foodgrains and pulses, oil, and others equivalent to the cooking cost or hot-cooked meals to children’s home.

"Consequently, GoI allocations were increased to Rs 13,400 crore. This included an additional allocation of Rs 1,600 crore for providing MDM during the summer months, and Rs 800 crore to meet the enhanced expenses of cooking cost," the report said.

Allocations for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) have increased threefold since its launch in FY 2018-19.

"However, differences remain between REs and BEs. At the start of FY 2020-21, the government allocated Rs 75,000 crore for PM-KISAN, a 38 percent increase than FY 2019-20 REs, but same as the BEs," the report said.

PM-KISAN is the largest scheme under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare (MoAFW), accounting for 56 percent of the ministry’s allocations in FY 2020-21 BEs. Since its launch, allocations have increased over threefold.

"In FY 2018-19 REs, Rs 20,000 crore was allocated to the scheme. This increased to Rs 75,000 crore in FY 2019-20 BEs, the first full year of the scheme. Revised allocations in FY 2019-20, however, were 28 per cent lower at Rs 54,370 crore," the report said.

On March 26, 2020, to ensure sustenance to small and marginal farmers, particularly during the nation-wide lockdown, the government announced frontloading the scheme’s instalments for FY 2020-21.

Thus, along with a faster pace of release, the quantum of funds released in FY 2020-21 was also higher. The first instalment amounting to Rs 17,793 crore was released by April 20. By December 25, the government had released all three instalments, amounting to Rs 58,600 crore – 19 percent more than the previous year, the report said.

"Despite increase in releases and payments of all instalments, total releases remained lower than total allocations for FY 2020-21. Only 78 per cent of the BEs for FY 2020-21 had been released till December 31," the report said.

The report comes days before the government's Budget presentation, which is expected to be largely expenditure-driven due to the pandemic's economic fallout.