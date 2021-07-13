COVID-19: Less days of hospital stay, lower treatment costs among vaccinated, says study

COVID_vaccination

Vaccinated individuals had lower treatment costs for COVID-19 and less number of days in the hospital due to the virus, according to a study report by Star Health Insurance.

The report said that among those who received two doses of vaccination there was a 66 percent relative risk reduction in ICU requirement and 81 percent relative risk reduction in mortality.

The data of patients treated pan India during the period March and April 2021 with the diagnosis of COVID-19, under health insurance cover, were extracted from Star Health Insurance, claims data-base. Here, it said that institutional ethical clearance was obtained and patient confidentiality was maintained with utmost care.

It showed that among the unvaccinated the mean average length of stay (ALOS) was seven days. Fourteen days after second dose of vaccination this was significantly less at 4.9 days.

Dr. S Prakash, Managing Director, Star Health and Allied Insurance said that their aim was to measure and understand in exact terms the impact of Covid-19 vaccination in patients who contracted the illness 14 days after the second dose versus unvaccinated patients, thus making it a unique research in its own right.

The mean total hospital expense among the un-vaccinated was Rs 2,77,850. Fourteen days after second doses of vaccination this was further less at Rs 2,17,850.

The mortality among unvaccinated patients was 0.5 percent according to the data while there was no mortality among the vaccinated patients as per the internal data of 3,301 individuals. The report also said that there was a 81 percent relative risk reduction in mortality by vaccination.

The cohort study surveyed customers of Star Health Insurance who were admitted for Covid-19 treatment in 1,104 hospitals across the country and found that the ALOS, need for ICU and reduction in costs also holds true for patients with comorbidities as well.

While the need for ICU for patients with comorbidities fell from a whopping 9.4 percent to 5 percent amongst those vaccinated, the treatment cost also reduced by nearly 15 percent.

Conducted and concluded during the early stages of vaccination drive, the study noted that nearly 86 percent amongst those surveyed had not taken the vaccination and amongst these 43 percent did not have any valid reason for not taking the jab.

The report added that only way to mitigate a third wave is to increase vaccination among the population, host active demystification programs and campaigns through community engagement to reach rural and urban population alike.