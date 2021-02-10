COVID-19 led to rise in underwriting losses for non-life insurers in FY20: IRDAI Annual Report

The onset of the coronavirus outbreak led to a rise in the underwriting losses for the general insurance companies, showed data from the IRDAI Annual Report 2019-20.

The report said that the underwriting losses of the general insurance industry increased by 6.27 percent year-on-year (YoY) in FY20 to Rs 23,720 crore. The public sector insurers’ underwriting losses increased to Rs 18,741 crore from Rs 18,533 crore in the year-ago period.

The private sector insurers reported a 26.2 percent YoY increase in underwriting losses to Rs 3,647 crore in FY20.

Note: Figures in bracket indicate ratio (in percent) of underwriting profit/ loss to net earned premium

Similarly, the standalone health insurers reported a 14.6 percent YoY increase in underwriting losses to Rs 651 crore in FY20.

The sudden lockdown due to COVID-19 also affected the profitability of the industry.

The IRDAI Annual Report said that the net loss of the general insurance industry was Rs 1,494 crore in FY20 as against a profit of Rs 683 crore in the year-ago period.

None of the public sector general insurance companies, standalone health insurance companies or specialised insurance companies paid dividends during FY20. But, private sector general insurers paid dividends of Rs 1,059 crore in FY20 compared to Rs 617.92 crore a year ago.

The IRDAI report said that among the 21 private general insurance companies, while 12 companies reported profits in FY20, the remaining nine companies incurred losses.

Out of four public sector insurers, only one reported profits while the other three reported net loss in FY20. Here, New India Assurance reported net profit of Rs 1,417 crore as against Rs 580 crore a year ago.

However, National Insurance, Oriental Insurance and United India reported loss of Rs 4,108 crore, Rs 1,524 crore and Rs 1,486 crore, respectively in FY20.

Overall, the investment income of general insurers during FY20 was Rs 28,606 crore, showing an 8.81 percent YoY growth. But, here the investment income of public sector insurers decreased YoY by 1.92 percent to Rs 15,300.37 crore.