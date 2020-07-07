COVID-19 impact: Urban unemployment rises again as states resort to lockdown

After falling for four straight weeks, urban unemployment has risen in the week ended July 5, a result of renewed lockdown in several parts of India. Joblessness in urban areas increased to 11.26 percent from 10.69 percent recorded in the preceding week, a Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) survey revealed.

Data shows both rural and urban joblessness rate climbed marginally for the second consecutive week. While the rural unemployment rate climbed to 7.78 percent in the week to 5 July from 7.68 percent in the previous week, the national unemployment rate increased to 8.87 percent in the week to 5 July against 8.59 percent in the week ended 28 June, according to a LiveMint report.

According to economists, sub-optimal functioning of industries, lack of demand in the market are impacting the overall employment scenario. “Formal sector jobs in cities will take months to come back. Industrial activities have not picked up due to factors like health, labour shortage, among others. Every stakeholder needs to make an effort, and the situation will slowly improve,” said KE Raghunathan, former president of All India Manufacturers Organisation, a federation of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The rise in urban unemployment can be attributed to fresh curbs, partially or completely, imposed in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal and Maharashtra. The restrictions on activity in these states ranged from throughout the week to during the weekend.

KR Shyamsundar, a labour economist and professor at XLRI Jamshedpur said, “Where is the demand in the market to accelerate formal sector employment generation? The income loss and job loss for people in several sectors have created a lot of pain points."

“Progress of recovery of jobs has been the weakest among salaried employees. While 17.7 million salaried jobs were lost in April, this loss increased to 17.8 million in May. In June, there was a recovery of 3.9 million salaried jobs. This is the lowest increase in jobs,” CMIE wrote on its website, explaining the June monthly employment data last week. The CMIE data shows both rural and overall joblessness rate climbed marginally for the second consecutive week.