COVID-19 Impact | Salaried jobs worst hit, may take time to recover, says Mahesh Vyas

Salaried jobs have been more impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns, and will take time to get back on track, according to Mahesh Vyas, Managing Director of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

Around 18.9 million salaried individuals have lost their jobs – from which 5 million were lost in July 2020 alone. In contrast, CMIE data showed that informal sector jobs (non-salaried) have increased – for example, the agricultural sector is underemployed and had 15 million new jobs.

“The lockdown has been a lot more prolonged than anyone imagined in the beginning. So the impact played out slowly — slow poison creeping up over the organised sector — and salaried people are losing their jobs, and they will find it a lot more difficult to get them back,” Vyas told the Business Standard.

“The first quarter (Q1) of FY20-21 saw a loss of 17 million jobs; this has gone up to 19 million jobs right now, and can get worse,” Vyas said, adding that the farming sector is the only one that did show resilience.

Speaking about the corporate sector, Vyas said the impact will reshape the Indian economy – making the situation worse for salaried workers as larger companies are expected to gain market share but will rely on less labour, and small and medium companies will shut shop.

“I think the corporate sector is going to have two kinds of reactions. First, the small and medium companies will find it difficult to survive, they will shut down … The second thing is that large companies will gain market share, (but) not necessarily absorb labour. They will go into more automation because they are more capable of going into automation,” he said.

He said job losses will in turn affect consumption due to decreased financial resources and income instability. He further noted that even for those who managed to retain their jobs, income from other places must have been impacted.

“…Some valuations have gone down. Your basic sentiment has gone down. So in terms of purchasing power, we are seeing a much bigger loss than the loss we are seeing in jobs. Job losses are less than income losses,” he pointed out.

On the GDP, Vyas said data in the first or second week of September will offer some insight. “Right now, we only conjecture based on responses. And the income decline is uniform, across the board,” he noted.