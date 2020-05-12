COVID-19 impact | Over 50% Indians have negative outlook on future income: Survey

According to a Boston Consulting Group (BCG) survey report, despite relaxations in the lockdown, concerns across health, economic situation, and daily lifestyle in India continue at similar levels. This report mainly focuses on the consumer sentiment in India during the period between April 30 and May 3 on the basis of over 1,300 respondents, which also highlights that over 50 percent of consumers continue to have a negative outlook on future income. Consumers have significant concerns around loan repayments. The report has noted that 86 percent of consumers are worried about servicing loans once the three-month moratorium ends.