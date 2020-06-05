COVID-19 impact | No new government schemes for a year, says Finance Ministry

The Finance Ministry has suspended all new schemes till the end of the FY21, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Only schemes announced under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana will be initiated and continued, the report said.

New schemes up to Rs 500 crore that had received the green signal for FY21 stand suspended.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)