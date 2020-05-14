COVID-19 impact | No interest waiver for farmers opting for three-month EMI moratorium: Banking Secretary

The interest on loans taken by farmers will be spread over the balance instalments for those opting for the three-month moratorium on EMIs, Banking Secretary Debasish Panda clarified today.

He was responding to a question on whether the interest due during the moratorium period on farmers' loans will be foregone by banks.

"So say the harvesting is now done, procurement is done and are getting payments and are repaying, their principal will get repaid and there would be no burden on them. But if some farmers fail to, so for the delay beyond May, the interest payment will get spread to the following instalments," Panda said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 14 extended 2 percent interest subvention under the Shishu loans of MUDRA for a period of 12 months.

"The move will benefit more than 3 crore people," Sitharaman said, adding that this would be a Rs 15,000 crore benefit. The current outstanding amount under the Mudra-Shishu loans category is Rs 1.62 lakh crore.

The second tranche of announcements focuses on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, self-employed people and small farmers.

The minister also announced that special credit facility of Rs 5,000 crore for street vendors will be launched by the government within a month.

This scheme, she said, will facilitate easy access to credit for street vendors who have been largely affected by the nationwide lockdown. Around 50 lakh street vendors will be able to avail credit via this scheme as they restart their businesses once the lockdown is lifted.

An initial working capital of up to Rs 10,000 per person will be made available under this facility, the finance minister added.

The minister also announced that migrants who are neither NFSA or State Card beneficiaries in the state they are stationed will be provided 5 kg of grains per person and 1 kg chana per family per month for two months.

About 8 crore migrants are expected to benefit from this, on which Rs 3,500 crore will be spent for two months. The cost will be fully borne by the central government.

State governments will be responsible for implementation and identification of migrants and full distribution and providing detailed guidelines.

The finance minister also announced that NABARD will extend additional refinance support of Rs 30,000 crore for crop loan requirement of rural co-operative banks and regional rural banks. This is over and above Rs 90,000 crore to be provided by NABARD through the normal refinance route during this year.

PM Modi, on May 12, announced an economic stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore to shore up the economy battered by the COVID-19 outbreak, FM Sitharaman disclosed the blueprint of the mega package on May 13.

The announcements on May 13 included six measures for MSMEs, 2 for EPF, 2 for NBFCs and MFIs, 1 for discoms, 1 for contractors, 1 for real estate sector, and 3 tax measures.

The finance minister's announcements also aimed at improving the sagging morale of India's workforce, facing the brunt of a slowing economy and muted corporate earnings