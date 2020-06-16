COVID-19 impact | MSMEs to be worst-hit by economic contraction: CRISIL

As the Indian economy contracts in this financial year, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) cutting across sectors will take a hit, CRISIL has predicted. The Credit rating agency has forecast a five percent contraction and said MSMEs would witness a sharp decline in revenue between 17 and 21 percent.

The EBITDA margin, CRISIL expects, will fall by 200 to 300 basis points, as India Inc is staring at a 15 percent decline in revenue and 25 percent fall in EBITDA margin.

A Mint report quoting CRISIL stated that a steep drop at the operating level will also affect the creditworthiness of MSMEs, worsening the liquidity issues they have already been grappling with, especially with regard to working capital.

The agency report further stated: “In the process, average interest service coverage ratio could slide to 1-1.5 times from 2.4 times seen between fiscals 2017 and 2020, even after factoring in the benefit of the moratorium on interest payments announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Sans moratorium, the ratio would have gone below 1.”

The worst-hit by this would be the micro-enterprises, which contribute 32 percent of the MSME debt and are already struggling with declining revenue growth, EBITDA margin, and working capital issues.

Past downturns have highlighted how micro and small enterprises find it difficult to deal with the challenges transient working capital, unlike the large and medium enterprises. But it is expected that stimulus measures announced by the Finance Ministry and the RBI nudge to increase lending will help them manage tapered cash flow better this time. However, reviving demand remains a pain point as the current facilitations focus only on vulnerable households.

According to Amish Mehta, Chief Operating Officer, CRISIL, a three-pronged strategy will be required to yank the demand curve northwards. First, employers must work on job security assurance to boost consumption. Next, hasty implementation of the Rs 3 lakh crore package for MSMEs under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat scheme will have to be done. And finally, lenders will have to play a pivotal role in recovering demand.