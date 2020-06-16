App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact | MSMEs to be worst-hit by economic contraction: CRISIL

The worst-hit by this economic contraction would be the micro-enterprises, which contribute 32 percent of the MSME debt

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As the Indian economy contracts in this financial year, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) cutting across sectors will take a hit, CRISIL has predicted. The Credit rating agency has forecast a five percent contraction and said MSMEs would witness a sharp decline in revenue between 17 and 21 percent.

The EBITDA margin, CRISIL expects, will fall by 200 to 300 basis points, as India Inc is staring at a 15 percent decline in revenue and 25 percent fall in EBITDA margin.

A Mint report quoting CRISIL stated that a steep drop at the operating level will also affect the creditworthiness of MSMEs, worsening the liquidity issues they have already been grappling with, especially with regard to working capital.

Close

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

related news

The agency report further stated: “In the process, average interest service coverage ratio could slide to 1-1.5 times from 2.4 times seen between fiscals 2017 and 2020, even after factoring in the benefit of the moratorium on interest payments announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Sans moratorium, the ratio would have gone below 1.”

The worst-hit by this would be the micro-enterprises, which contribute 32 percent of the MSME debt and are already struggling with declining revenue growth, EBITDA margin, and working capital issues.

Past downturns have highlighted how micro and small enterprises find it difficult to deal with the challenges transient working capital, unlike the large and medium enterprises. But it is expected that stimulus measures announced by the Finance Ministry and the RBI nudge to increase lending will help them manage tapered cash flow better this time. However, reviving demand remains a pain point as the current facilitations focus only on vulnerable households.

According to Amish Mehta, Chief Operating Officer, CRISIL, a three-pronged strategy will be required to yank the demand curve northwards. First, employers must work on job security assurance to boost consumption. Next, hasty implementation of the Rs 3 lakh crore package for MSMEs under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat scheme will have to be done. And finally, lenders will have to play a pivotal role in recovering demand.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 01:47 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus impact on Indian economy #Crisil #micro small and medium enterprises

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlock 1.0 | As restrictions ease, COVID-19 cases on the rise in many tier-2 cities: Report

Unlock 1.0 | As restrictions ease, COVID-19 cases on the rise in many tier-2 cities: Report

Centre expects June exports to match pre-coronavirus levels: Report

Centre expects June exports to match pre-coronavirus levels: Report

India's fuel demand reaches 80-85% of pre-COVID levels

India's fuel demand reaches 80-85% of pre-COVID levels

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.